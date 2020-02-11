Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Dishes pair of assists
Gaudette posted a pair of assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
Gaudette now has a goal and two helpers in his last two outings after a three-game mini drought. The 23-year-old has recorded a career-high 26 points (11 on the power play), 59 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating in 47 contests.
