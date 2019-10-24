Play

Gaudette was reassigned to AHL Utica on Thursday.

Gaudette has served as a healthy scratch in the last five games, so it shouldn't come as a shock to see him headed for the minors. After a stellar career at Northeastern University, the 23-year-old has struggled to impress in the NHL. If he can prove himself in the AHL, the center could get another look before the season is out.

