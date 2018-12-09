Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Feeling ill
Gaudette (illness) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Blues, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
The 22-year-old will miss his second game of the year. He's been stuck in a bottom-six role this year averaging 10:36 and notching just four points. His absence will allow Tim Schaller to re-enter the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...