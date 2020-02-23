Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Finds twine Saturday
Gaudette scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.
Gaudette's second period tally stretched the Canucks' lead to 3-1 at the time. Through 10 games in February, the 23-year-old center has three goals and three helpers in a bottom-six role. Gaudette is up to 11 scores, 28 points and 66 shots through 51 appearances.
