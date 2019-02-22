Gaudette netted his fifth goal of the season, but the Canucks fell 3-2 in overtime to the Coyotes on Thursday.

Gaudette has two goals and an assist in four games since being recalled from AHL Utica, supplying seven shots on goal in that span. For the season, he has 10 points in 36 contests, while averaging 1:22 per game on the power play. The center holds minimal fantasy value despite his recent success.