Gaudette posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Gaudette set up Jake Virtanen for a tally at 11:29 of the second period, and that stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old Gaudette has three helpers in his last three games. He's at just five points, 46 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating in 23 contests overall, so he's a risky option at best in fantasy.