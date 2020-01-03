Play

Gaudette scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

While the Canucks' top six accounted for five of their goals Thursday, Gaudette was the one to get the game-winning tally, his first such goal of the year. He's at 18 points and 39 shots through 31 contests in mostly a third-line role.

