According to coach Travis Green, Gaudette (undisclosed) is expected to be an option for Game 1 of the Canucks' first-round series, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Gaudette missed the final three games of Vancouver's qualifying-round series against the Wild, but he should be ready to rock once the first round gets underway. However, the Canucks won all three of the games Gaudette was unavailable for, so at this point it may take an injury or a poor performance for him to retake his spot in the lineup.