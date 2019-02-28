Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Good to go
Gaudette (illness) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona.
Gaudette missed Wednesday's matchup with Colorado due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 22-year-old American, who's notched 10 points in 38 games this campaign, will return to a bottom-six role against the Coyotes.
