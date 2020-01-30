Gaudette posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Gaudette had the secondary helper on Jake Virtanen's go-ahead goal in the third period. The 23-year-old center has four assists over his last seven games. For the season, Gaudette has 22 points (10 on the power play) and 53 shots on goal. He's good for modest production in his second full NHL season.