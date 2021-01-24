Gaudette was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Gaudette was replaced in the lineup by Zack MacEwen, a move head coach Travis Green might have made to add some toughness to the lineup after a contentious ending to Thursday's meeting between the teams. Gaudette also went minus-3 in the first two games versus the Canadiens, and he's on a five-game point drought. He'll look to right the ship Monday versus the Senators if he gets back into the lineup.