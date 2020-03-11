Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Lights lamp Tuesday
Gaudette scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.
Gaudette provided a near-instant response to Andrew Ladd's opening tally for the Islanders -- the Canucks' center struck just 21 seconds later. The goal puts Gaudette at 12 scores and 33 points through 59 contests in a breakout year. He's added 75 shots and 37 PIM.
