Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Makes NHL debut Thursday

Gaudette played 10:39 in his NHL debut on Thursday against Vancouver.

Gaudette registered two shots on goal and a hit in his limited ice time. After posting 30 goals and 60 points this past season with Northeastern University, Gaudette elected to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility and sign with Vancouver. He is the leading contender for the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in college hockey and his role with the Canucks will only grow over the final few weeks of the season. He is a must own in all dynasty/keeper leagues.