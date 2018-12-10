Gaudette (illness) did not practice Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

After missing Sunday's game, Gaudette was once again absent from practice and continues to be slowed by an illness. With just four points in 25 games, his absence will go largely unnoticed by the fantasy community. Tim Schaller figures to keep his place in Vancouver's bottom six as long as Gaudette remains out of the lineup.