Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Nets lone goal on power play
Gaudette scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Gaudette opened the scoring late in the first period, but the Canadiens scored three straight to win. Gaudette continues to be a reliable source of depth scoring with 15 points in 25 games this year. Seven of his point have come with a man advantage.
