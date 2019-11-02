Gaudette scored the Canucks' only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks on Friday.

Gaudette had a centering pass attempt in the third period that deflected off Korbinian Holzer's skate and into the net for the equalizer. Gaudette was making his first appearance since a callup from AHL Utica last Sunday, and he made the most of the chance while on the third line. He has two points and four shots in four games this season.