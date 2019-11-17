Gaudette scored two power-play goals in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Gaudette scored the first two goals for the Canucks, including one with under two seconds left in the second period. The 23-year-old has five points in his last five games, and eight points in 11 contests overall. Gaudette has five power-play points this season -- fantasy owners may consider adding the forward given his productive role when playing a man up.