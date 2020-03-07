Play

Gaudette recorded two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

The two-assist effort snapped a four-game drought for Gaudette. The 23-year-old center now has 32 points, 72 shots and a minus-8 rating through 57 contests -- he's taken a large step forward this season despite mostly playing in a third-line role.

More News
Our Latest Stories