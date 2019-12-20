Gaudette posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Gaudette set up linemate Antoine Roussel just 2:49 into the game to open the scoring. Gaudette's up to 16 points, 34 shots and a minus-2 rating in 26 appearances this year. He plays mostly on the third line, but at their best, the Canucks can roll three scoring lines comfortably. The 23-year-old showed little trouble getting involved on the scoresheet.