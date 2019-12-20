Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Offers helper
Gaudette posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Gaudette set up linemate Antoine Roussel just 2:49 into the game to open the scoring. Gaudette's up to 16 points, 34 shots and a minus-2 rating in 26 appearances this year. He plays mostly on the third line, but at their best, the Canucks can roll three scoring lines comfortably. The 23-year-old showed little trouble getting involved on the scoresheet.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.