Gaudette notched two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Gaudette was playing in his 100th career game. For the season, he's at 21 points, 51 shots and a minus-5 rating in 39 appearances. The 23-year-old remains in a third-line role with second-unit power-play time -- one of his assists came with a man advantage.