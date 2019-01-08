Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Promoted to top level
Vancouver recalled Gaudette from AHL Utica on Tuesday.
The Canucks only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Gaudette's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old American has notched two goals and six points in 31 appearances with the big club this season.
