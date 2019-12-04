Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Provides two helpers
Gaudette notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Gaudette found Antoine Roussel for the opening goal at 1:50 of the first period. The center then set up Oscar Fantenberg for the last goal of the game in the third. The two-point outing officially gives Gaudette a new career high in points with 13, set in just 19 contests this season. With five points in his last four games, the 23-year-old is playing bigger than his third-line role, which could interest fantasy owners in deeper formats.
