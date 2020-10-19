Gaudette inked a one-year, $950,000 deal with Vancouver on Monday.

Gaudette is coming off a career year in which he set personal bests in goals (120, assists (21) and shots (75) while logging 12:23 of ice time per game. The 22-year-old center should fill a third-line role for the team this offseason and should continue to log minutes with the No. 2 power-play unit. While he won't be an early-round selection in re-draft formats, Gaudette should be a solid fantasy option and could push for the 40-point mark.