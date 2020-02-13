Play

Gaudette scored a goal and added seven PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Gaudette scored an insurance tally at 6:25 of the second period. He then engaged Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy for a third-period fight -- Gaudette earned an extra minor penalty for slashing prior to the bout. The center has 10 goals, 27 points, 60 shots and 33 PIM in 48 outings.

