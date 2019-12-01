Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Registers power-play assist
Gaudette notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
The 23-year-old had a hand in Tyler Graovac's opening goal in the first period. Gaudette has 11 points in 17 games this season, with six of his points coming on the power play. He needs just one point to match his output from 2018-19.
