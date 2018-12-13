Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Remains out Thursday
Gaudette (illness) won't be ready to play against the Predators on Thursday.
This will be the third straight absence for Gaudette, with the Canucks giving more consistent minutes to Markus Granlund in his stead. Between this injury and a relatively slow start for the hyped rookie -- Gaudette's produced only one goal and three helpers through 25 games -- it's safe to leave him on the waiver wire in most redraft leagues, but it's recommended that you stash Vancouver's fifth-rounder (2015) in dynasty formats if at all possible.
