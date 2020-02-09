Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Scores after fluky bounce
Gaudette potted a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.
Gaudette benefited from a weird bounce as the Flames tried to clear their zone. The loose puck went straight to Gaudette, who sniped in past David Rittich to tie the game at two. The Canucks' center had gone 14 games between lamp-lighters, with five helpers in that span. The 23-year-old now has 24 points, 58 shots and 26 PIM through 46 contests.
