Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Scores goal, assist
Gaudette notched a goal and a helper against the Kings on Thursday.
A slow start to the year saw Gaudette bumped down to the minors; however, the youngster appears to have picked it up of late, as he has five points in his previous nine contests, despite logging a mere 8:51 of ice time per game. The emergence of Elias Pettersson has pushed Gaudette into the background a little, but he remains a top prospect for the Canucks and should take on a bigger role in the future.
