Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Secures entry-level deal
Gaudette inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Monday.
Considering the Canucks are riddled with injuries and Gaudette is a Hobey Baker Award finalist, it seems likely he will join up with Vancouver immediately, rather than signing an amatuer tryout agreement with AHL Utica. The 21-year-old has racked up an impressive 142 points in 116 games for Northeastern University during his three-year collegiate career. Selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the center will no doubt be part of the organization's plans for a post-Sedins rebuild.
