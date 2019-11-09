Play

Gaudette will be a healthy scratch during Friday's game in Winnipeg, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gaudette has appeared in seven contests for Vancouver, and has generated three points in his last four outings. However, he only skated for 8:55 during Thurday's loss to Chicago, and will come out of the lineup in favor of Sven Baertchi.

