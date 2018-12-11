Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Set to miss clash with Jackets
Gaudette (illness) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Columbus.
Gaudette will miss his second straight outing due to his illness, which will force Markus Granlund into the third-line center spot again. Prior to his absence, the 21-year-old Gaudette was stuck in a five-game pointless streak, during which his minutes dropped to 8:08 of ice time per game. If the Massachusetts native can't figure out his game soon, he could find himself down in the minors.
