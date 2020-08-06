Gaudette (undisclosed) will not take part in Thursday's Game 3 matchup with Minnesota, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Gaudette did take the ice for warmups but was held off line rushes, which means he won't be playing against the Wild. It will be the second straight game on the shelf for Gaudette due to his undisclosed problem. With the Massachusetts native unavailable, Brandon Sutter figures to jump into the third-line center role. The fact that Gaudette was at least well enough to take warmups could clear the way for him to return for Game 4 on Friday.