Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Status murky
Gaudette (illness) could be active for Thursday's road game versus the Coyotes, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.
The promising rookie -- he's banked five goals and 10 helpers through 38 games -- missed Wednesday's clash with the Avalanche, but there is nothing to suggest that he's dealing with anything worse than your ordinary bug. Of course, we aren't likely to learn about his official status until pregame warmups -- and the puck drops at 9:00 p.m. ET -- and that makes Gaudette a risky DFS play.
