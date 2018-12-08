Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Still struggling to produce
Gaudette has just one point in his past 10 games.
Granted, that one point was Gaudette's first career NHL goal, but he has just four points in 25 games this season. He was receiving ample power-play time, but has since been removed from any special teams unit, and has seen his role decrease. Currently the third line center, he will need to make more of an impact if he's to stay in the lineup once Brandon Sutter returns.
