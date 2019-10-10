Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Tallies assist in blowout win
Gaudette picked up his first point of the season during Wednesday's 8-2 win over Los Angeles.
His power-play assist led to the opening goal of the night, which opened the flood gates. After being a healthy scratch during the first game of the season, Gaudette has been centering the third line, and seeing time on the second power-play unit. He can bring some value to deeper leagues.
