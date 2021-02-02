Gaudette scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Gaudette gave the Canucks a lifeline with his first-period tally, cutting the Canadiens' lead to 2-1 at the time. Montreal scored the next four goals, while Gaudette and the Canucks had few answers. The 24-year-old forward has just two goals and a minus-6 rating through nine appearances this year. He produced 33 points in 59 outings last year, fueled by shooting 16 percent -- regression has struck somewhat brutally, making Gaudette a risky option in fantasy.