Gaudette notched a goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Gaudette put the Canucks ahead 3-2 in the third period 1:43 after Darnell Nurse had scored the tying goal for the Oilers. To start the year, Gaudette is locked in as the Canucks' third-line center, and he'll also likely feature on the second power-play unit. If he can keep up a healthy scoring pace, the 24-year-old will be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.