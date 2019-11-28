Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Tallies pair in loss
Gaudette lit the lamp twice during Wednesday's loss to Pittsburgh.
The goals snapped a four-game point drought for Gaudette. Funny enough, the last time he reached the scoresheet was another two-goal performance. He needs to become more consistent, but notching 10 points through 16 games is quite promising for the sophomore forward.
More News
-
Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Nets pair on power play•
-
Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Two points with man advantage•
-
Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Sent to press box•
-
Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Scores for second straight game•
-
Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Nets only goal in overtime loss•
-
Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Recalled from AHL Utica•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.