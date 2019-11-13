Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Two points with man advantage
Gaudette registered a goal and an assist on the power play in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.
Gaudette set up Tanner Pearson for the opening goal in the second period, and then converted one of his own in the third to restore a one-goal lead for the Canucks. The 23-year-old is up to six points in nine appearances this season. Recently a healthy scratch, Gaudette may be set for a more firm role in the lineup as the Canucks are missing Jay Beagle (undisclosed) and Brandon Sutter (lower body) up the middle.
