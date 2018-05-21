Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Unable to score point in first professional stint

Gaudette played in the last five games of the 2017-18 season, and went plus-two but didn't record a point.

Although it was a small sample size, Gaudette started 62 percent of his shifts in his own end which certainly limited his offensive potential, but his plus-two mark certainly was impressive given his defensive role. The 21-year-old was fantastic as well in his junior season at Northeastern before making the NHL jump, as he scored 60 points (30 goals, 30 assists) in 38 games. Gaudette's strong skating and shooting ability combined with his defensive responsibility should make him a candidate for the opening roster of 2018-19, although letting the youngster develop in the minors is also an option, as he's on a two-way contract and can be recalled at any time.