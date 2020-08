Per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650, Gaudette (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, which means he won't play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Wild.

The Canucks have yet to release any details regarding the reason for Gaudette's absence, but it's hard to believe he'd be a healthy scratch after notching 12 goals and 33 points in 59 games during the regular season. The 23-year-old pivot will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's Game 3.