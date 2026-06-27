Canucks' Adam Novotny: Leader drafted 24th overall

Novotny was the 24th overall pick by Vancouver in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Novotny is a great skater with a strong, stocky pro body -- his lower body is built like a tank. Put that together with great confidence, a strong north-south game and pro-level shot, and it's little wonder that he was considered a potential lottery pick a few years back. Novotny's development didn't go as planned, but OHL coaches still ranked him as the third-best and third-hardest shooter, and second-most dangerous threat in the goal area in the OHL Eastern Conference. Some scouts see Jack Roslovic, and there's a case for that especially with Novotny's speed -- he could be an effective F1 to go get the puck, but he's not a natural playmaker once he has it. His floor is a 20-goal, 40-point character guy. But Vancouver took him hoping that he can bounce back and become more like that potential lottery pick. And wear a leadership letter.