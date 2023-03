McDonough agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Monday.

McDonough completed his senior season at Northeastern University, captaining his team on his way to 20 goals and 18 assists in 34 contests. With his collegiate career behind him, the winger figures to link up with AHL Abbotsford on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign before his contract kicks in next year.