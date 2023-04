Hirose logged a power-play assist, two blocked shots and four PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Hirose set up an Andrei Kuzmenko tally in the first period that gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead. The 24-year-old Hirose has three helpers through six NHL contests since signing with the Canucks in late March. He's added three shots on net, six blocked shots, five hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating in a bottom-four role.