Hirose picked up two assists in Thursday's win against the Blackhawks.

It was Hirose's third NHL game, and it was a productive one. He finished the night with two assists, two shots, one hit, one block, and a plus-1 rating. He played 20:30, including 2:20 shorthanded, and 2:13 on the power play. One of his assists were generated on the man advantage.