Hirose signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract with Vancouver on Sunday, according to CapFriendly.

Hirose recorded three assists, six hits and six blocked shots in seven appearances with the Canucks last season. He put up 27 points over 38 contests for Minnesota State University Mankato in 2022-23 prior to turning pro. The 24-year-old defender will probably start next season in the minors.