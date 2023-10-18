site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canucks' Akito Hirose: Reassigned to minors
Hirose was sent to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.
Hirose has no points, three hits and four blocks in two games with Vancouver this season. Mark Friedman was summoned by the Canucks in a corresponding move.
