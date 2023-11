Hirose was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday, Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News reports.

With Andrei Kuzmenko (face) and Pius Suter (undisclosed) ailing, the Canucks called up Linus Karlsson in place of Hirose. The 24-year-old Hirose was a scratch for Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, though he could rise to the NHL roster again the next time the Canucks need more defensive depth.