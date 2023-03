Hirose penned a one-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Wednesday.

Hirose went undrafted coming out of Minnesota State but managed to secure himself an entry-level contract. During his three-year collegiate career, the defenseman notched 68 points in 104 contests. The 23-year-old Hirose figures to spend most of his two-year pact developing his game in the minors before getting a shot at the NHL roster.