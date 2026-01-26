Koskenvuo recorded a 33-save shutout in AHL Abbotsford's 4-0 win over San Diego on Sunday.

This was Koskenvuo's first shutout at the AHL level. The netminder is 2-4-0 with a 2.67 GAA and a .908 save percentage over eight appearances in his rookie year. Koskenvuo is unlikely to be an NHL option this season -- Jiri Patera and Nikita Tolopilo have filled in as the backup netminders while Thatcher Demko (lower body) is out.